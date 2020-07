Amenities

Gorgeous Duplex apartment With Direct access to the Backyard! Great space with large bedrooms and Large closets, Extra finished basement with additional Living Room Downstairs - Perfect for Workspace or extra studio basement level!Legit bedrooms upstairs, backyard accessible from both the upper and lower levels.Right between the J/M/Z Myrtle Broadway J Express to Manhattan and the Jefferson L stop at the Maria Hernandez Park! - Come check this listing out!Central Air and HeatGuarantors AcceptedPets allowed *approved petsShowing by appointment!