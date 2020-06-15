All apartments in Brooklyn
233 Pacific Street

233 Pacific Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

233 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-C · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A three-bedroom, two bathroom PH home with soaring ceilings of nearly 11 feet at the border of two of Brooklyns most coveted neighborhoods: Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill. Upon entering this beautiful home, you are greeted by enormous windows and a glass door leading to a set back, 90 foot terrace spanning the entire width of the apartment with city views and a gas hook up for your BBQ grill. A gorgeous open kitchen equipped with Sub Zero and Viking appliances features endless Caesarstone countertops and ample custom cabinetry. The luxurious marble bathrooms include an oversized sink and tremendous shower stall with tempered glass doors in the master, and a deep Kohler soaking tub in the second. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, recessed lighting and California closets are throughout, and a vented washer/dryer is a wonderful convenience. Currently configured as a two-bedroom with a separate den, this flexible space can easily be used as a three-bedroom. Pacific Views Condominium features two elevators for only 26 apartments, a spacious and furnished roof deck with a gas grill and expansive views of both Brooklyn and Manhattan, virtual doorman that escorts package and dry cleaning deliveries into a secured package room, parking garage with internal building access, and 24-hour video security. 233 Pacific Street is nestled comfortably between the unbelievable restaurant, cocktail and shopping options on Court and Smith Streets, around the corner from Trader Joes and Sahadi's on Atlantic Avenue, and an easy walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Accessible to almost every subway line in NYC including the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, G and R trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Pacific Street have any available units?
233 Pacific Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Pacific Street have?
Some of 233 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 233 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 233 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 233 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 233 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
