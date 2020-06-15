All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
232 Lexington Avenue
232 Lexington Avenue

232 Lexington Avenue · (917) 304-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Lexington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Quiet and spacious, this fully furnished luxury loft style 1 bedroom with 2 full size beds in the living space is your perfect short term rental - is your home away from home. You will have the apartment to yourself, complete with lounge area, sleeping area, private bathroom, dining area, and kitchen. The studio 1 bedroom and 1 full bath includes all the amenities: private bathroom and living space, kitchen, dishwasher and high-end gas range oven. The G train is just 3 blocks away and the A/C express trains get you to Manhattan in just 10 minutes.

Trendy, beautiful & historical neighborhood is right outside your doorstep, brimming with fine dining options, boutique shopping and nightlife. Brooklyn - Notorious BIG's hometown.

This is a furnished month to month rental. If the rental term is less than 3 months, the rental rate will be $2150. Wifi, all utilities, ac and gas heat are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
232 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 232 Lexington Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 232 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
