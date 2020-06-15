232 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Quiet and spacious, this fully furnished luxury loft style 1 bedroom with 2 full size beds in the living space is your perfect short term rental - is your home away from home. You will have the apartment to yourself, complete with lounge area, sleeping area, private bathroom, dining area, and kitchen. The studio 1 bedroom and 1 full bath includes all the amenities: private bathroom and living space, kitchen, dishwasher and high-end gas range oven. The G train is just 3 blocks away and the A/C express trains get you to Manhattan in just 10 minutes.



Trendy, beautiful & historical neighborhood is right outside your doorstep, brimming with fine dining options, boutique shopping and nightlife. Brooklyn - Notorious BIG's hometown.



This is a furnished month to month rental. If the rental term is less than 3 months, the rental rate will be $2150. Wifi, all utilities, ac and gas heat are included.