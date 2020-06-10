228 16TH STREET

Amenities

Spacious, Lower Duplex, Studio Loft. This beautiful and spacious home, with separate entrance, features oak floors, great light, 1.5 baths, thru-the-wall AC, a big open kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub. Lower level has a spacious recreation room just under 300 sq ft., currently set up as a bedroom, with a stacked washer and dryer, and another half bathroom. Leafy South Slope residential street, just steps from all the neighborhood has to offer and to major transportation. Within a four block radius there is Prospect Park; the great shopping & dining on 5th Ave & 7th Ave; the F,G,R trains; and The Prospect Expressway.Heat, hot water, & cooking gas included.Available Feb 1st.*Brooklyn Bridge Realty is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty.*image 3 of similar unit