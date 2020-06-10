All apartments in Brooklyn
228 16TH STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

228 16TH STREET

228 16th Street · (718) 625-3700
Location

228 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious, Lower Duplex, Studio Loft. This beautiful and spacious home, with separate entrance, features oak floors, great light, 1.5 baths, thru-the-wall AC, a big open kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub. Lower level has a spacious recreation room just under 300 sq ft., currently set up as a bedroom, with a stacked washer and dryer, and another half bathroom. Leafy South Slope residential street, just steps from all the neighborhood has to offer and to major transportation. Within a four block radius there is Prospect Park; the great shopping & dining on 5th Ave & 7th Ave; the F,G,R trains; and The Prospect Expressway.Heat, hot water, & cooking gas included.Available Feb 1st.*Brooklyn Bridge Realty is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty.*image 3 of similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 16TH STREET have any available units?
228 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 228 16TH STREET have?
Some of 228 16TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
228 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 228 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 228 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 228 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 228 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 16TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 228 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 228 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 228 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 228 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 16TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 16TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
