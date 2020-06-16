All apartments in Brooklyn
226 Pulaski Street
226 Pulaski Street

Location

226 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Featuring:<> Two Spacious Bedrooms<> Beautifully modern architectural work<> Hardwood Floors Throughout<> Large Windows<> Laundry in Building<> Exposed Brick<> Plenty of Closet SpaceGreat Location: Just a couple steps away from great Shopping Options, Bars, Cafes, Boutiques and More!Transit:- G at Myrtle-Willoughby Avs- JMZ at Myrtle Av- G at Bedford-Nostrand Avs- JM at Flushing Av- G at Flushing AvCALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING , ARII will find the perfect apt for you for no fee! skyline14550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Pulaski Street have any available units?
226 Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 226 Pulaski Street have?
Some of 226 Pulaski Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Pulaski Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 226 Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.
