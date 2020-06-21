All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:14 AM

225 Sackett St. 3R

225 Sackett St · (718) 858-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
**SHOWING BY VIRTUAL TOUR** This stunning one bedroom was just renovated and available now. SS appliances in a kitchen fit for a chef! Apartment overlooks a quiet garden and located on a tree-lined block bordering Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill. Hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom was just renovated. There is great natural light. This is an amazing space in a great location! Be around the corner from Brooklyn Farmacy, Bar Bruno, Brooklyn Yoga Project and near local grocers, laundromats and so much more. Take a quick stroll to neighboring parks including Carroll Park, Cobble Hill Park or Brooklyn Bridge Park. Near Court Street and F,G on Smith. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have any available units?
225 Sackett St. 3R has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 225 Sackett St. 3R currently offering any rent specials?
225 Sackett St. 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Sackett St. 3R pet-friendly?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R offer parking?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not offer parking.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have a pool?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not have a pool.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have accessible units?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Sackett St. 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Sackett St. 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
