225 Sackett St. 3R

**SHOWING BY VIRTUAL TOUR** This stunning one bedroom was just renovated and available now. SS appliances in a kitchen fit for a chef! Apartment overlooks a quiet garden and located on a tree-lined block bordering Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill. Hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom was just renovated. There is great natural light. This is an amazing space in a great location! Be around the corner from Brooklyn Farmacy, Bar Bruno, Brooklyn Yoga Project and near local grocers, laundromats and so much more. Take a quick stroll to neighboring parks including Carroll Park, Cobble Hill Park or Brooklyn Bridge Park. Near Court Street and F,G on Smith. Sorry, no pets.