223 North 8th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

223 North 8th Street

223 North 8th Street · (718) 444-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit N3F · Avail. now

$2,639

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Large studio, in a full-service doorman building. Features balcony large enough for a table and chairs, with wooden floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling windows, and ample closet space. The large bathroom is complete with a luxury shower and soaking tub and plenty of storage space. The unit comes with an in-unit washer/dryer. Luxury full-service building, complete with elevator, doorman, and gym. Located in prime Williamsburg blocks away from the Bedford L train stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 North 8th Street have any available units?
223 North 8th Street has a unit available for $2,639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 North 8th Street have?
Some of 223 North 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 North 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 North 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 North 8th Street offers parking.
Does 223 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 North 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 223 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 North 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
