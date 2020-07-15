223 North 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

Large studio, in a full-service doorman building. Features balcony large enough for a table and chairs, with wooden floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling windows, and ample closet space. The large bathroom is complete with a luxury shower and soaking tub and plenty of storage space. The unit comes with an in-unit washer/dryer. Luxury full-service building, complete with elevator, doorman, and gym. Located in prime Williamsburg blocks away from the Bedford L train stop.