223 Berkeley Place

For the discerning renter who appreciates outdoor space, modern design and high tech living. Apartment #4 is a luxury 3.5 bed, 3 bath duplex located two flights up in a brownstone on a beautiful tree-lined street in Park Slope. In an age where working from home has become the norm, this highly desirable apartment offers two home office spaces in addition to the bedrooms. What truly sets this listing apart is nearly all the amenities can be controlled with the press of a button from your ipad, android, or iphone. Enjoy a 210 sq foot stone patio off of the main level of the duplex that sits just above the treeline and offers both serenity and shade. Additionally a full-floor private roof deck surrounded by stone pavers and Epay wood decking is ideal for gardening and entertaining and offers dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline. A timer based water dripping system installed in both outdoor areas will delight those with a green thumb. Upon entering the apartment you will notice the 5 solid white oak floors, dramatic high ceilings, and custom-designed lighting. The living room and dining area have oversized, south-facing windows offering light all day long, while the open kitchen and adjacent living space are ideal for entertaining. The Modern Italian Aran Cuccine kitchen has pure white Caesar stone countertops, Blanco Goose neck kitchen faucets with high-style square under-mount sinks, Liebherr Refrigerator, Miele Dishwasher, oven and cooktop, and custom matte white lacquer and walnut cabinets with Blum mechanisms. Built-in appliances feature custom-paneled doors for a seamless meld with the rest of the home.All bathrooms feature mosaic stone and tile, while the master bathroom has a recessed-ceiling rain shower head with separate cove-LED mood lighting on dimmers, double-sink, showers with infinity drains, tall glass shower doors & Hans Grohe downpour shower heads & faucets. This sleek and modern design showcases imported tile walls and floors with temperature controlled flooring, large mirrors and cove lighting.The master bedroom is an expansive space, with en suite bath, Lutron shades and motorized Velux skylights with rain sensors.The location is superb - located less than three blocks from Grand Army Plaza, The Brooklyn Public Library, and Prospect Park as well as the famed Park Slope Food Coop. Just a block off 7th Avenue with all its wonderful shops and restaurants, three blocks from 7th and Flatbush Avenues and the B/Q trains, and one block from the 2/3 train at Grand Army Plaza. One cat or dog allowed with approval.Additionally, this home features:In-unit Bosch washer and dryerNest thermostatsSonos Sound system4 Camera Reolink security system with a local DVRSchlage smart locks on doorsHVAC with moisture controlPrewired Cable in living room and master bedroomLED Recessed lighting throughoutCentral heating and cooling with moisture controlNAVIEN Instant-Hot, hot water systemPrivate Storage SpaceEntire home is ethernet wired