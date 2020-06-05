All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

222 Johnson Ave

222 Johnson Avenue · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Now Leasing

*Virtual Tours Available! Please contact the leasing office for more details.*

Beautiful large two bedroom apartment.

Welcome to 222 Johnson Avenue, where lifestyle meets luxury. Now offering never lived in studio, one, and two-bedroom residences. Brand new residences with expansive living spaces that are flooding with natural light.

Residences feature terra legno hardwood flooring, ambient lighting, smart closets, and the convenience of washer/dryers in every residence. Select residences include a private terrace and home office layouts are available.

A thoughtful amenity package from top to bottom. At 222 Johnson Avenue, the amenity package is designed for the modern renter. Grill and enjoy the Manhattan Skyline views on the fully furnished rooftop, work from home in the WiFi equipped residents' lounge and sweat it out in the fully outfitted fitness center featuring Pelotons. Amenities also include an attended lobby, a private conference room, kitchenette, lounge space, on-site parking, intercom system, and more.

Welcome to Williamsburg ? a neighborhood that feels like home the moment you're in it. The skyline of Manhattan is the backdrop to this energetic, creative borough, host to Brooklyn?s finest restaurants, bars and entertainment. Trains, buses and Citibikes are all nearby along with beautiful green spaces for a walk or play. Williamsburg is a city of its own that you're sure to love.

*Net price advertised. 2 months free on a 14 month lease. Photos are used to show finishes of the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Johnson Ave have any available units?
222 Johnson Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Johnson Ave have?
Some of 222 Johnson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Johnson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 Johnson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Johnson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 222 Johnson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 222 Johnson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 222 Johnson Ave offers parking.
Does 222 Johnson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Johnson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Johnson Ave have a pool?
No, 222 Johnson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 Johnson Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 Johnson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Johnson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Johnson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Johnson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Johnson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
