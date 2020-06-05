222 Johnson Ave

Amenities

*Virtual Tours Available! Please contact the leasing office for more details.*



Beautiful large two bedroom apartment.



Welcome to 222 Johnson Avenue, where lifestyle meets luxury. Now offering never lived in studio, one, and two-bedroom residences. Brand new residences with expansive living spaces that are flooding with natural light.



Residences feature terra legno hardwood flooring, ambient lighting, smart closets, and the convenience of washer/dryers in every residence. Select residences include a private terrace and home office layouts are available.



A thoughtful amenity package from top to bottom. At 222 Johnson Avenue, the amenity package is designed for the modern renter. Grill and enjoy the Manhattan Skyline views on the fully furnished rooftop, work from home in the WiFi equipped residents' lounge and sweat it out in the fully outfitted fitness center featuring Pelotons. Amenities also include an attended lobby, a private conference room, kitchenette, lounge space, on-site parking, intercom system, and more.



Welcome to Williamsburg ? a neighborhood that feels like home the moment you're in it. The skyline of Manhattan is the backdrop to this energetic, creative borough, host to Brooklyn?s finest restaurants, bars and entertainment. Trains, buses and Citibikes are all nearby along with beautiful green spaces for a walk or play. Williamsburg is a city of its own that you're sure to love.



*Net price advertised. 2 months free on a 14 month lease. Photos are used to show finishes of the unit.