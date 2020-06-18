221 Himrod Street

Amenities
We have a bright and sunny duplex 2 BD apartment located in Bushwick available to rent on July 1st.
The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.
The bedroom is large and cozy with great closet space.
The bathroom has ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures, and own washer/dryer.
There are hardwood floors, huge backyard with patio and garden area, and great storage space throughout the unit.
The apartment is located near transportation, shopping and dining.