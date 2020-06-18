All apartments in Brooklyn
221 Himrod Street

221 Himrod Street · (917) 753-4315
Location

221 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a bright and sunny duplex 2 BD apartment located in Bushwick available to rent on July 1st.

The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is large and cozy with great closet space.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures, and own washer/dryer.

There are hardwood floors, huge backyard with patio and garden area, and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located near transportation, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Himrod Street have any available units?
221 Himrod Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Himrod Street have?
Some of 221 Himrod Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Himrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Himrod Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Himrod Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 Himrod Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 221 Himrod Street offer parking?
No, 221 Himrod Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 Himrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Himrod Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Himrod Street have a pool?
No, 221 Himrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Himrod Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Himrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Himrod Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Himrod Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Himrod Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Himrod Street does not have units with air conditioning.
