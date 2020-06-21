221 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a beautiful, spacious convertible 2-bedroom apartment located in a 3-story building on a serene, tree-lined street in Greenwood Heights. The flexible floorplan allows easy conversion to a third bedroom for a small child or can be used as a large one bedroom paired with the home office.



The owner will construct a door, wall and closet upon request.



With a brand-new renovation and upgrades just completed, this bright Brooklyn residence boasts 9ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, and a windowed kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, 5-burner gas range and built-in microwave, complement the kitchen's sleek wood cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. The new bathroom features a walk-in shower.



A spacious living area, with two large windows, comfortably accommodates a sectional/oversized couch and accompanying furniture. And, a separate dining area that can fit a 6-person table and chairs provides the perfect space for entertaining.



There are a washer and dryer in the building's basement for tenants' use and the owner is in process of building a separate storage space for each of the three units in the building, with an expected completion date of mid-April. This extra storage space is included in the monthly rent.



This apartment is conveniently located, with proximity to shops and restaurants and the R train just a 2-block walk.