221 27th Street

Amenities
This is a beautiful, spacious convertible 2-bedroom apartment located in a 3-story building on a serene, tree-lined street in Greenwood Heights. The flexible floorplan allows easy conversion to a third bedroom for a small child or can be used as a large one bedroom paired with the home office.
The owner will construct a door, wall and closet upon request.
With a brand-new renovation and upgrades just completed, this bright Brooklyn residence boasts 9ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, and a windowed kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, 5-burner gas range and built-in microwave, complement the kitchen's sleek wood cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. The new bathroom features a walk-in shower.
A spacious living area, with two large windows, comfortably accommodates a sectional/oversized couch and accompanying furniture. And, a separate dining area that can fit a 6-person table and chairs provides the perfect space for entertaining.
There are a washer and dryer in the building's basement for tenants' use and the owner is in process of building a separate storage space for each of the three units in the building, with an expected completion date of mid-April. This extra storage space is included in the monthly rent.
This apartment is conveniently located, with proximity to shops and restaurants and the R train just a 2-block walk.