Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

221 27th Street

221 27th Street · (212) 729-6298
Location

221 27th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful, spacious convertible 2-bedroom apartment located in a 3-story building on a serene, tree-lined street in Greenwood Heights. The flexible floorplan allows easy conversion to a third bedroom for a small child or can be used as a large one bedroom paired with the home office.

The owner will construct a door, wall and closet upon request.

With a brand-new renovation and upgrades just completed, this bright Brooklyn residence boasts 9ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, and a windowed kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, 5-burner gas range and built-in microwave, complement the kitchen's sleek wood cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. The new bathroom features a walk-in shower.

A spacious living area, with two large windows, comfortably accommodates a sectional/oversized couch and accompanying furniture. And, a separate dining area that can fit a 6-person table and chairs provides the perfect space for entertaining.

There are a washer and dryer in the building's basement for tenants' use and the owner is in process of building a separate storage space for each of the three units in the building, with an expected completion date of mid-April. This extra storage space is included in the monthly rent.

This apartment is conveniently located, with proximity to shops and restaurants and the R train just a 2-block walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 27th Street have any available units?
221 27th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 27th Street have?
Some of 221 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 221 27th Street offer parking?
No, 221 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 27th Street have a pool?
No, 221 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
