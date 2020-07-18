Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking garage

Welcome to 220 North 10th Street in Williamsburg. An incredible two bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This luxurious apartment features two baths, spacious kitchen with amazing counter space, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook up, hardwood flooring, private terrace and high end finishes. Convenience of great storage located in both bedrooms. Building features a fitness center, doorman, parking, lounge, cinema, and an incredible furnished rooftop with unobstructed views of Manhattan. All of this and just 5 minutes to the L train at the Bedford Avenue station. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home! This is a lease assignment. The current lease ends 1/31/2021 at which point you will have the option to renew.