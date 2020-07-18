All apartments in Brooklyn
220 North 10th Street
220 North 10th Street

220 North 10th Street · (516) 770-6122
Location

220 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 G · Avail. now

$4,516

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to 220 North 10th Street in Williamsburg. An incredible two bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This luxurious apartment features two baths, spacious kitchen with amazing counter space, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook up, hardwood flooring, private terrace and high end finishes. Convenience of great storage located in both bedrooms. Building features a fitness center, doorman, parking, lounge, cinema, and an incredible furnished rooftop with unobstructed views of Manhattan. All of this and just 5 minutes to the L train at the Bedford Avenue station. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home! This is a lease assignment. The current lease ends 1/31/2021 at which point you will have the option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 North 10th Street have any available units?
220 North 10th Street has a unit available for $4,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 North 10th Street have?
Some of 220 North 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 North 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 North 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 220 North 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 North 10th Street offers parking.
Does 220 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 North 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 220 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 North 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 North 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
