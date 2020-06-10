All apartments in Brooklyn
212 Bradford St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

212 Bradford St

212 Bradford Street · (888) 276-0630
Location

212 Bradford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Beautiful Second Floor 2 Br, 1 Bath Apartment In A Private House Located In Prime E. New York. This Completely Renovated Apartment With Natural Lighting Features Modern Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Kitchens With Granite, Wood Flooring Throughout And Elegant Lighting Fixtures With Multi Functionality. Additional Features Include Private Driveway, Garage, Backyard, Community Storage Area, Community Washer/Dryer. Utilities Included Except For Electric. Pets Are Allowed For Additional $30-50 Extra Per Month. Call Now. Will Not Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Bradford St have any available units?
212 Bradford St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Bradford St have?
Some of 212 Bradford St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Bradford St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Bradford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Bradford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Bradford St is pet friendly.
Does 212 Bradford St offer parking?
Yes, 212 Bradford St does offer parking.
Does 212 Bradford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Bradford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Bradford St have a pool?
No, 212 Bradford St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Bradford St have accessible units?
No, 212 Bradford St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Bradford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Bradford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Bradford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Bradford St does not have units with air conditioning.
