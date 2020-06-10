212 Bradford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Beautiful Second Floor 2 Br, 1 Bath Apartment In A Private House Located In Prime E. New York. This Completely Renovated Apartment With Natural Lighting Features Modern Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Kitchens With Granite, Wood Flooring Throughout And Elegant Lighting Fixtures With Multi Functionality. Additional Features Include Private Driveway, Garage, Backyard, Community Storage Area, Community Washer/Dryer. Utilities Included Except For Electric. Pets Are Allowed For Additional $30-50 Extra Per Month. Call Now. Will Not Last!