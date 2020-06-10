212 Bradford St

Amenities
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Beautiful Second Floor 2 Br, 1 Bath Apartment In A Private House Located In Prime E. New York. This Completely Renovated Apartment With Natural Lighting Features Modern Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Kitchens With Granite, Wood Flooring Throughout And Elegant Lighting Fixtures With Multi Functionality. Additional Features Include Private Driveway, Garage, Backyard, Community Storage Area, Community Washer/Dryer. Utilities Included Except For Electric. Pets Are Allowed For Additional $30-50 Extra Per Month. Call Now. Will Not Last!