211 6TH AVE.
211 6TH AVE.

211 6th Ave · (646) 512-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Beautifully Renovated Large 1 BEDROOM HOME OFFICE in Prime North Slope!****Video 3D Tour - https://bit.ly/2VQeEOn**APARTMENT FEATURES- Completely Renovated Throughout- 2nd Twin Bedroom great for home office or nursery - Separate Dining Alcove & Renovated Kitchen with Pass Thru- Bright, Natural Light- Gigantic Living Room w/ Bay Windows- 11 Foot Ceilings- Exposed Brick- Original Faux Fireplace- 3 flights up- Heat/Hot Water Included* No laundry in buildingBUILDING FEATURES- Charming Brownstone in Beautiful Park Slope- Tree-lined Block- Nestled above Union Market & steps to Food Co-op- Surrounded by some of Park Slope's best shops & restaurants on 5th and 7th!- Central to Trains 2, 3, R, Q & B- easy transportation!- P.S 321 School District- Pets Allowed Case by Case- Very friendly and helpful Super livingny113010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 6TH AVE. have any available units?
211 6TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 211 6TH AVE. have?
Some of 211 6TH AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 6TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
211 6TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 6TH AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 6TH AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 211 6TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 211 6TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 6TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 211 6TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 6TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 6TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 6TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
