211 6TH AVE.

**Beautifully Renovated Large 1 BEDROOM HOME OFFICE in Prime North Slope!****Video 3D Tour - https://bit.ly/2VQeEOn**APARTMENT FEATURES- Completely Renovated Throughout- 2nd Twin Bedroom great for home office or nursery - Separate Dining Alcove & Renovated Kitchen with Pass Thru- Bright, Natural Light- Gigantic Living Room w/ Bay Windows- 11 Foot Ceilings- Exposed Brick- Original Faux Fireplace- 3 flights up- Heat/Hot Water Included* No laundry in buildingBUILDING FEATURES- Charming Brownstone in Beautiful Park Slope- Tree-lined Block- Nestled above Union Market & steps to Food Co-op- Surrounded by some of Park Slope's best shops & restaurants on 5th and 7th!- Central to Trains 2, 3, R, Q & B- easy transportation!- P.S 321 School District- Pets Allowed Case by Case- Very friendly and helpful Super livingny113010