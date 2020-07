Amenities

Freshly renovated 3 large bedroom on the walk up of 3rd floor multi unit building. This lovely apartment is under 500 feet from C train Rock away Ave, and also B25 running every 25 minutes. This apartment is ready for immediate move-in.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

~~ 1st Bedrooms can fit King/Queen bed and has closet with large windows

~~ 2nd Bedroom can fit King/ Queen bed and has closet with large windows

~~ 3rd Bedroom cam fir King/Queen bed and has closet BUT "NO" windows

~~ Split A/C system in every room

~~ Sky-lite in the living area

~~ Virtual Door man

~~Washer and Dryer in the unit

~~ High End Stainless still appliances with Dish washer installed

~~ Artistic Fixtures

~~ Island Counter



PETS ARE WELCOME & GUARANTORS ARE ACCEPTED.



For easy commute to the city, you can catch B25 bus or C train from Rockaway Ave , just under 2 minutes walk.



Please call/text or email to view this apartment privately.

