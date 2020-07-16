207 North 6th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 207 N6th street in the heart of Williamsburg's North side. This two bedroom apartment features two wind bedrooms with closets and large windows. Extra sunlight always, and a easy flow in between. Master bathroom in the master bed, while the second bedroom has french doors and faces N. 6th St.A full kitchen with a breakfast bar, as well as full size appliances and a dishwasher. Easy living room space, wide enough for most furnishings as seen.The bedrooms can fit a queen frame at minimum, while the apartment has room for tall and wide storage furniture and closets.Conveniently located 1 block from the L train, as well as all the restaurants, cafs, and shops along Bedford Avenue.Excellent location and well maintained classy building with a laundry room, storage room (free) and a furnished roof deck.Small pets are considered . Utilities are separate.