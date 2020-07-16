All apartments in Brooklyn
207 North 6th Street
207 North 6th Street

207 North 6th Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
Welcome to 207 N6th street in the heart of Williamsburg's North side. This two bedroom apartment features two wind bedrooms with closets and large windows. Extra sunlight always, and a easy flow in between. Master bathroom in the master bed, while the second bedroom has french doors and faces N. 6th St.A full kitchen with a breakfast bar, as well as full size appliances and a dishwasher. Easy living room space, wide enough for most furnishings as seen.The bedrooms can fit a queen frame at minimum, while the apartment has room for tall and wide storage furniture and closets.Conveniently located 1 block from the L train, as well as all the restaurants, cafs, and shops along Bedford Avenue.Excellent location and well maintained classy building with a laundry room, storage room (free) and a furnished roof deck.Small pets are considered . Utilities are separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 North 6th Street have any available units?
207 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 207 North 6th Street have?
Some of 207 North 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 North 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 North 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 207 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 207 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 207 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 North 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 North 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
