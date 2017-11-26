All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

205 Prospect Park SW

205 Prospect Park Southwest · (808) 554-5083
Location

205 Prospect Park Southwest, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
This light, bright and dynamite duplex with Prospect Park views has everything you have been looking for and much, much more! Welcome to 205 Prospect Park SW Apartment 2. This stunning and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath duplex, with recently renovated kitchen, divine dining room, lavish living room with working fireplace, two big and beautiful bedrooms, sparking new bathrooms, central air, abundant storage throughout, and private terrace that spans the entire width of the house overlooking Prospect Park, who could ask for anything more? Apartment 2 at 205 Prospect Park SW is the upper duplex of a two family townhouse in the heart of Windsor Terrace. The location cant be beat! You are a stones throw away from Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Tennis Center, parade and playgrounds. Transportation is a breeze with the F/G subway lines at Ft. Hamilton Parkway stop just a few short blocks away and the B68 bus stop is right outside the front door. In addition to all the wonders that Prospect Park has to offer there are many amazing restaurants and bars like neighborhood favorites Butterfunk Kitchen; The Adirondack; Le Paddock; & Della. 205 Prospect Park SW is a pet friendly building. Heat and hot wate and gas are included in the rent. This light, bright and dynamite duplex with jaw-dropping Prospect Park views is available July 15th. VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Prospect Park SW have any available units?
205 Prospect Park SW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Prospect Park SW have?
Some of 205 Prospect Park SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Prospect Park SW currently offering any rent specials?
205 Prospect Park SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Prospect Park SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Prospect Park SW is pet friendly.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW offer parking?
Yes, 205 Prospect Park SW does offer parking.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Prospect Park SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW have a pool?
No, 205 Prospect Park SW does not have a pool.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW have accessible units?
No, 205 Prospect Park SW does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Prospect Park SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Prospect Park SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Prospect Park SW has units with air conditioning.
