Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground tennis court

This light, bright and dynamite duplex with Prospect Park views has everything you have been looking for and much, much more! Welcome to 205 Prospect Park SW Apartment 2. This stunning and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath duplex, with recently renovated kitchen, divine dining room, lavish living room with working fireplace, two big and beautiful bedrooms, sparking new bathrooms, central air, abundant storage throughout, and private terrace that spans the entire width of the house overlooking Prospect Park, who could ask for anything more? Apartment 2 at 205 Prospect Park SW is the upper duplex of a two family townhouse in the heart of Windsor Terrace. The location cant be beat! You are a stones throw away from Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Tennis Center, parade and playgrounds. Transportation is a breeze with the F/G subway lines at Ft. Hamilton Parkway stop just a few short blocks away and the B68 bus stop is right outside the front door. In addition to all the wonders that Prospect Park has to offer there are many amazing restaurants and bars like neighborhood favorites Butterfunk Kitchen; The Adirondack; Le Paddock; & Della. 205 Prospect Park SW is a pet friendly building. Heat and hot wate and gas are included in the rent. This light, bright and dynamite duplex with jaw-dropping Prospect Park views is available July 15th. VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON