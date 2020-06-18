205 N 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym yoga

*The most unique three-bedroom you will see today -- a rare find!*



*No Fee*



Tired of cookie cutter apartments in huge buildings?



Take a look at this unique and luxurious three-bedroom, two-full-bathroom duplex with both a balcony and private yard in a new boutique Williamsburg building. The bedrooms are spacious, and there is a lot of common living space. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment and condo-quality finishes throughout. Close proximity to the L & G train stations.



Introducing 205 North 7th Street, a one-of-a-kind boutique rental development offering cutting-edge living spaces in the epicenter of Williamsburg's sought-after Northside.



Housed inside of a striking glass tower, each residence has been expertly constructed with state-of-the-art finishes, modern upgrades and distinctive details. Each exceptional residence offers a design concept that emulates the feel of true loft living. Open-layout kitchens showcase Bosch and Blomberg stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and breakfast bars for added convenience. Bathrooms feature deep-soaking bathtubs, grey porcelain floors, custom wooden vanities with storage, chrome fixtures and grey glass mosaic wall tile. Double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows foster sun-drenched rooms throughout, and rare specialties including electronic roller shades, direct elevator access and architectural lighting lend a touch of artistic innovation to your new home.



Additional features include storage space, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryers and outdoor space in every unit. Head up to the common roof deck for Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn streetscape views.



Located next door to the Bedford Avenue L train station, this incredible neighborhood needs no introduction. Enjoy exciting nightlife, gourmet dining and first-class shopping in one of NYC's most desirable locales. Experience seasonal, farm-to-table dining in style at the Wythe Hotels Reynard Restaurant, Five Leaves or Antica Pesa any night of the week. Transport yourself back to the prohibition era in time for cocktail hour with oysters, infused gin and debonair bartenders at Hotel Delmano. Meet some friends for at the newly opened MP Taverna or catch yoga or spin class at Chalk Gym. Looking for green space? Enjoy two of Brooklyn's most popular outdoor destinations, McCarren Park and East River State Park, located a few blocks from your front door.