All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 205 N 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
205 N 7th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

205 N 7th St

205 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
yoga
*The most unique three-bedroom you will see today -- a rare find!*

*No Fee*

Tired of cookie cutter apartments in huge buildings?

Take a look at this unique and luxurious three-bedroom, two-full-bathroom duplex with both a balcony and private yard in a new boutique Williamsburg building. The bedrooms are spacious, and there is a lot of common living space. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment and condo-quality finishes throughout. Close proximity to the L & G train stations.

Introducing 205 North 7th Street, a one-of-a-kind boutique rental development offering cutting-edge living spaces in the epicenter of Williamsburg's sought-after Northside.

Housed inside of a striking glass tower, each residence has been expertly constructed with state-of-the-art finishes, modern upgrades and distinctive details. Each exceptional residence offers a design concept that emulates the feel of true loft living. Open-layout kitchens showcase Bosch and Blomberg stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and breakfast bars for added convenience. Bathrooms feature deep-soaking bathtubs, grey porcelain floors, custom wooden vanities with storage, chrome fixtures and grey glass mosaic wall tile. Double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows foster sun-drenched rooms throughout, and rare specialties including electronic roller shades, direct elevator access and architectural lighting lend a touch of artistic innovation to your new home.

Additional features include storage space, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryers and outdoor space in every unit. Head up to the common roof deck for Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn streetscape views.

Located next door to the Bedford Avenue L train station, this incredible neighborhood needs no introduction. Enjoy exciting nightlife, gourmet dining and first-class shopping in one of NYC's most desirable locales. Experience seasonal, farm-to-table dining in style at the Wythe Hotels Reynard Restaurant, Five Leaves or Antica Pesa any night of the week. Transport yourself back to the prohibition era in time for cocktail hour with oysters, infused gin and debonair bartenders at Hotel Delmano. Meet some friends for at the newly opened MP Taverna or catch yoga or spin class at Chalk Gym. Looking for green space? Enjoy two of Brooklyn's most popular outdoor destinations, McCarren Park and East River State Park, located a few blocks from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 N 7th St have any available units?
205 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 205 N 7th St have?
Some of 205 N 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
205 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 205 N 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 205 N 7th St offer parking?
No, 205 N 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 205 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 N 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 205 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 205 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 205 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 N 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 N 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 N 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College