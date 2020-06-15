Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park doorman gym parking pool lobby media room

Available June 5,2020Wow! It looks like YOU got a raise! Now move up to the apartment you deserve. What does your new home look like? Well for starters, it is located in the one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in all of New York and sits a stones throw away from one of the most coveted views IN THE WORLD. Your stunning 1 bedroom apartment has everything your heart could desire starting with gorgeous Mohawk Stone Hearth floors; Stainless Samsung appliance package beautifully accenting your Thassos subway tiled kitchen; Quartz Waterfall countertops; an incredibly sexy Salt Spiagga bathroom vanity atop fabulous marble bathroom with braided floors; large casement windows; a live AND a virtual doorman, intimate common library and complete fitness center; plus unrivaled views of the The East River, Brooklyn Heights Promenade and NYC from your incredible common roof deck. That, plus over-the-top shared amenities privileges with your sister building nearby, estimated completion date 2022 (swimming pool, office space, library, dog run, theatre/media center, sports simulator, library, coffee bar, multiple outdoor spaces, lobby lounge, green space, 24 hour doorman AND parking). WOW! Your new digs = Absolutely THE best rental address in Brooklyn Heights 2 Pierrepont Street. This redesigned, iconic landmark destination is pet friendly and ready to call home!You deserve to live this well. Finally, Welcome HOME !