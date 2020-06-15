All apartments in Brooklyn
2 Pierrepont Street
2 Pierrepont Street

2 Pierrepont Street · (718) 923-8020
Location

2 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201B · Avail. now

$3,985

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
lobby
media room
Available June 5,2020Wow! It looks like YOU got a raise! Now move up to the apartment you deserve. What does your new home look like? Well for starters, it is located in the one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in all of New York and sits a stones throw away from one of the most coveted views IN THE WORLD. Your stunning 1 bedroom apartment has everything your heart could desire starting with gorgeous Mohawk Stone Hearth floors; Stainless Samsung appliance package beautifully accenting your Thassos subway tiled kitchen; Quartz Waterfall countertops; an incredibly sexy Salt Spiagga bathroom vanity atop fabulous marble bathroom with braided floors; large casement windows; a live AND a virtual doorman, intimate common library and complete fitness center; plus unrivaled views of the The East River, Brooklyn Heights Promenade and NYC from your incredible common roof deck. That, plus over-the-top shared amenities privileges with your sister building nearby, estimated completion date 2022 (swimming pool, office space, library, dog run, theatre/media center, sports simulator, library, coffee bar, multiple outdoor spaces, lobby lounge, green space, 24 hour doorman AND parking). WOW! Your new digs = Absolutely THE best rental address in Brooklyn Heights 2 Pierrepont Street. This redesigned, iconic landmark destination is pet friendly and ready to call home!You deserve to live this well. Finally, Welcome HOME !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pierrepont Street have any available units?
2 Pierrepont Street has a unit available for $3,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Pierrepont Street have?
Some of 2 Pierrepont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pierrepont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pierrepont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pierrepont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pierrepont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pierrepont Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pierrepont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street have a pool?
Yes, 2 Pierrepont Street has a pool.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Pierrepont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pierrepont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pierrepont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pierrepont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
