All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 199 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
199 Jackson St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:44 PM

199 Jackson St

199 Jackson Street · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

199 Jackson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee for asap lease start!
For a video tour go to my instagram at @BrokeringBrooklyn!
Incredible 2-Bedroom home in the Graham Ave Section of Williamsburg!
Large living room winged bedrooms.
This amazing apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a beautifully maintained exposed brick wall, open living area, spacious master bedroom, separate home office, high ceilings, and so much more!
Apartment is situated in the heart of the Graham Ave section of Williamsburg- near the best dining, shopping, and entertainment the neighborhood has to offer.
Heat and hot water included.
Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Jackson St have any available units?
199 Jackson St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 199 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
199 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 199 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 199 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 199 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 199 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 199 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 199 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 199 Jackson St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity