Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

198 Clifton Place

198 Clifton Pl · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Clifton Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
This is unit is truly a must see! This beautiful sun-filled 2 bed and 1.5 bath features large living room space, stainless steel appliances, custom lighting, plenty of cabinet and closet space, and each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings! The unit has a private backyard and a large private basement that leads to the second bathroom. The building has laundry and bike storage, and shared outdoor space! Bedded on the Clinton Hill- Bed-Stuy border this building is located near plenty of restaurants, grills, bars, and cafes! Conveniently located near the G train line Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Clifton Place have any available units?
198 Clifton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 198 Clifton Place have?
Some of 198 Clifton Place's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
198 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
No, 198 Clifton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 198 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 198 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 198 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
