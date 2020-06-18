198 Clifton Place

Amenities

This is unit is truly a must see! This beautiful sun-filled 2 bed and 1.5 bath features large living room space, stainless steel appliances, custom lighting, plenty of cabinet and closet space, and each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings! The unit has a private backyard and a large private basement that leads to the second bathroom. The building has laundry and bike storage, and shared outdoor space! Bedded on the Clinton Hill- Bed-Stuy border this building is located near plenty of restaurants, grills, bars, and cafes! Conveniently located near the G train line Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14278