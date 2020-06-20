All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1964 Bedford Avenue

1964 Bedford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1964 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Fabulous 3 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home accepts pets (With deposit only). .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. B,Q,2,3 and S trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1964 Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1964 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 1964 Bedford Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1964 Bedford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1964 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1964 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
