Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

196 Monitor Street

196 Monitor Street · (718) 444-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

196 Monitor Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely and huge pre war 3 bed 2 bath duplex with garden and full basement a half block from McGolrick Park. This is a dream opportunity for those looking for ample space with some o to unwind from city life or work from home in. Well over 2000sf on two levels as well as a basement level for setting up a workshop, art studio, and storage. This is like having a home in the burbs whilst still being in the city. Your very own dedicated entrance leads into a mud room with a storage closet. The huge living and dining room has 3 bayed windows, a decorative mantle and has an astounding 26'x16' of usable space. Plenty of room for a sectional and a grand dining table. The separate eat in kitchen has ample granite counters, a stainless steel appliance package, and gets streaming light from the French doors that welcome you onto the slate patio, a wonderful place to dine al fresco and grill to your heart's delight. You are then able to step up to the garden with a lush lawn as well as beds for planting and a peaceful pergola where you can relax with a glass of wine or just admire your gardening prowess. Back inside, there is a full size bedroom off the kitchen that would also make for a marvelous home office. Pantry closets and a full bath with a tiled shower finish out the first floor. Upstairs are two of the largest bedrooms you may see in your time as a New Yorker. Both are king sized. The rear facing bedroom has three large windows, a decorative mantle and restful garden views. Two double door closets with additional high cubbies should satisfy even the most voracious clotheshorses. The front facing bedroom has a park view, 3 bayed windows with a charming window seat feature for curling up with a book. Ample storage again with a double doored closet and loads of shelves. The bathroom has a full tub, and a linen closet just outside. There is an oversized landing area that could even fit a desk should you need more home office space. In the basement there are full sized washer and dryer, and room for a workshop or crafting area. Please call, email, or text for a prerecorded video tour. Virtual showings available after 4/15. In this time that home is more special than ever, this home is a wonderful place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Monitor Street have any available units?
196 Monitor Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 196 Monitor Street have?
Some of 196 Monitor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Monitor Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Monitor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Monitor Street pet-friendly?
No, 196 Monitor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 196 Monitor Street offer parking?
No, 196 Monitor Street does not offer parking.
Does 196 Monitor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 Monitor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Monitor Street have a pool?
No, 196 Monitor Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Monitor Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Monitor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Monitor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Monitor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Monitor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Monitor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
