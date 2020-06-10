196 Monitor Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely and huge pre war 3 bed 2 bath duplex with garden and full basement a half block from McGolrick Park. This is a dream opportunity for those looking for ample space with some o to unwind from city life or work from home in. Well over 2000sf on two levels as well as a basement level for setting up a workshop, art studio, and storage. This is like having a home in the burbs whilst still being in the city. Your very own dedicated entrance leads into a mud room with a storage closet. The huge living and dining room has 3 bayed windows, a decorative mantle and has an astounding 26'x16' of usable space. Plenty of room for a sectional and a grand dining table. The separate eat in kitchen has ample granite counters, a stainless steel appliance package, and gets streaming light from the French doors that welcome you onto the slate patio, a wonderful place to dine al fresco and grill to your heart's delight. You are then able to step up to the garden with a lush lawn as well as beds for planting and a peaceful pergola where you can relax with a glass of wine or just admire your gardening prowess. Back inside, there is a full size bedroom off the kitchen that would also make for a marvelous home office. Pantry closets and a full bath with a tiled shower finish out the first floor. Upstairs are two of the largest bedrooms you may see in your time as a New Yorker. Both are king sized. The rear facing bedroom has three large windows, a decorative mantle and restful garden views. Two double door closets with additional high cubbies should satisfy even the most voracious clotheshorses. The front facing bedroom has a park view, 3 bayed windows with a charming window seat feature for curling up with a book. Ample storage again with a double doored closet and loads of shelves. The bathroom has a full tub, and a linen closet just outside. There is an oversized landing area that could even fit a desk should you need more home office space. In the basement there are full sized washer and dryer, and room for a workshop or crafting area. Please call, email, or text for a prerecorded video tour. Virtual showings available after 4/15. In this time that home is more special than ever, this home is a wonderful place to be.