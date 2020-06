Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage

** NO FEE **ASTONISHING 2BR APTASTONISHING BRAND NEW BUILDING IN PRIME GREENPOINTChoose from a variety of STUDIOS / 1BR/ 2BR & 3BR20 Minutes From Midtown!Terrific layouts with high end finishes!Apartment features:Spacious bathroomsBrand new stainless steel kitchen appliancesDishwasher Natural lightingCloset space in every room and common spaceBluetooth surround system Building Features:Secured entranceLaundry roomGym w/ bathroomRecreational Rooftop with 360 view Elevators for easy move-inGood credit And Income is a MUST // Guarantors welcome!First month and security DepositNet rent advertisedContact ASAP for a private showing!