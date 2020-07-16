All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 192 Saint Marks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
192 Saint Marks Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

192 Saint Marks Avenue

192 Saint Marks Avenue · (646) 604-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

192 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 192 St Marks Ave #3! This stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in prime Prospect Heights has everything on your wish list. It's over 1,200 sqft with in-unit laundry, bamboo hardwood floors and great light.The bright and spacious living area has a charming exposed brick wall. The dining area and open concept kitchen are wonderful for entertaining and socializing. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The master bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary located in the rear of apartment overlooking a tranquil, well manicured backyard. The second bedroom is large and equally accommodating. There is a smaller third bedroom located off the living room.The apartment is part of a boutique three unit building that has been completely renovated. This well-run, pet friendly building is conveniently located 3 min away from the Q/B and 2/3 subways, shops and restaurants on Vanderbilt and Flatbush Avenues, and 3 blocks from Park Slope, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Brooklyn Museum, and Barclays Center. There is bike and stroller storage available in the basement. Dogs and cats are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
192 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 192 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
192 Saint Marks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Saint Marks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 192 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 192 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 192 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Saint Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 192 Saint Marks Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity