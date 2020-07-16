192 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 192 St Marks Ave #3! This stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in prime Prospect Heights has everything on your wish list. It's over 1,200 sqft with in-unit laundry, bamboo hardwood floors and great light.The bright and spacious living area has a charming exposed brick wall. The dining area and open concept kitchen are wonderful for entertaining and socializing. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The master bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary located in the rear of apartment overlooking a tranquil, well manicured backyard. The second bedroom is large and equally accommodating. There is a smaller third bedroom located off the living room.The apartment is part of a boutique three unit building that has been completely renovated. This well-run, pet friendly building is conveniently located 3 min away from the Q/B and 2/3 subways, shops and restaurants on Vanderbilt and Flatbush Avenues, and 3 blocks from Park Slope, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Brooklyn Museum, and Barclays Center. There is bike and stroller storage available in the basement. Dogs and cats are welcome!