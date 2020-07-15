192 East 8th Street

Amenities

Come home to this oversized one bedroom, one bath apartment at this sweet and well maintained coop in Kensington. Enter the apartment to find ~750 square feet of joy! The entrance foyer is gracious and is outfitted with a deep coat closet.



The living room is spacious with north facing windows and room for a dining table. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a bar seating area, and a window.



Down the hall is an elegant, renovated bathroom with grey accent tiles. A large linen closet lives just outside the bathroom.



The king sized master bedroom has two exposures and two deep closets that could easily be turned into one large walk-in closet.



Enjoy this pet friendly rental with a finished bike room and a landscaped backyard with flower beds, large patio with new outdoor furniture, and a grill for entertaining.



The building is well located between the F and G trains at Church Ave and the B,Q trains at Church Ave. This home is steps from the burgeoning restaurant scene on Church Avenue (e.g., Der Pioneer, Hinterlands, Wheated, La Loba Cantina, etc.), the Windsor Terrace Food Co-Op, Prospect Park, and Ditmas Park's best dining and entertainment.