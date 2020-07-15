All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 192 East 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
192 East 8th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

192 East 8th Street

192 East 8th Street · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

192 East 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Come home to this oversized one bedroom, one bath apartment at this sweet and well maintained coop in Kensington. Enter the apartment to find ~750 square feet of joy! The entrance foyer is gracious and is outfitted with a deep coat closet.

The living room is spacious with north facing windows and room for a dining table. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a bar seating area, and a window.

Down the hall is an elegant, renovated bathroom with grey accent tiles. A large linen closet lives just outside the bathroom.

The king sized master bedroom has two exposures and two deep closets that could easily be turned into one large walk-in closet.

Enjoy this pet friendly rental with a finished bike room and a landscaped backyard with flower beds, large patio with new outdoor furniture, and a grill for entertaining.

The building is well located between the F and G trains at Church Ave and the B,Q trains at Church Ave. This home is steps from the burgeoning restaurant scene on Church Avenue (e.g., Der Pioneer, Hinterlands, Wheated, La Loba Cantina, etc.), the Windsor Terrace Food Co-Op, Prospect Park, and Ditmas Park's best dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 East 8th Street have any available units?
192 East 8th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 East 8th Street have?
Some of 192 East 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
192 East 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 192 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 192 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 192 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 192 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 192 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 192 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 192 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 East 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 East 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 East 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 192 East 8th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity