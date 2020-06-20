1918 8th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and renovated 2.5BR apartment is located on the third floor walk-up in a small apartment building. Bedrooms are located on the opposite sides of the apartment. Each bedroom might fit a king size bed. Both bedrooms are almost equal size, have large windows which bring lot of light to the apartment. One of the bedrooms has a large walk-in closet. Additional smaller room might be used as a living room. Updated bathroom (bathtub) with a window. Large kitchen also with a window, might fit a dining table. Good counter place for cooking. Stainless refrigerator. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are on approval

Prospect Park, restaurants, groceries are close by. F,G, and R trains.