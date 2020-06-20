1918 8th Avenue

Amenities
Bright and renovated 2.5BR apartment is located on the third floor walk-up in a small apartment building. Bedrooms are located on the opposite sides of the apartment. Each bedroom might fit a king size bed. Both bedrooms are almost equal size, have large windows which bring lot of light to the apartment. One of the bedrooms has a large walk-in closet. Additional smaller room might be used as a living room. Updated bathroom (bathtub) with a window. Large kitchen also with a window, might fit a dining table. Good counter place for cooking. Stainless refrigerator. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are on approval
Prospect Park, restaurants, groceries are close by. F,G, and R trains.