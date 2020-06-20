All apartments in Brooklyn
1918 8th Avenue
1918 8th Avenue

1918 8th Avenue · (347) 579-4591
Location

1918 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and renovated 2.5BR apartment is located on the third floor walk-up in a small apartment building. Bedrooms are located on the opposite sides of the apartment. Each bedroom might fit a king size bed. Both bedrooms are almost equal size, have large windows which bring lot of light to the apartment. One of the bedrooms has a large walk-in closet. Additional smaller room might be used as a living room. Updated bathroom (bathtub) with a window. Large kitchen also with a window, might fit a dining table. Good counter place for cooking. Stainless refrigerator. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are on approval
Prospect Park, restaurants, groceries are close by. F,G, and R trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 8th Avenue have any available units?
1918 8th Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1918 8th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1918 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1918 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1918 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1918 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
