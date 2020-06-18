All apartments in Brooklyn
190 COLUMBIA ST.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

190 COLUMBIA ST.

190 Columbia Street · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Amenities

Amazing Floor through in private townhouseAmazing floor-through apartment in a private townhouse... With tons of light, this simply gorgeous 1.5 bedroom has the flexibility you need with an extra room for home office or an oversized walk-in closet. This is a chance to live in a huge space on desirable Columbia Street where one is just steps to fabulous dining like Alma and Mazzat and close to the Red Hook Lobster Pound,The Good and Brooklyn Crab - just to name a few. Enjoy walking or taking the bus (which stops on your block) to Ikea (5 minutes away), Fulton Mall, Trader Joe's or to the fabulous Brooklyn Bridge Park where there is plenty to enjoy. If you want to take the train the Carroll Street F/G Station is a short walk away. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have any available units?
190 COLUMBIA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 190 COLUMBIA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
190 COLUMBIA ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 COLUMBIA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. offer parking?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not offer parking.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have a pool?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have accessible units?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 COLUMBIA ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 COLUMBIA ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
