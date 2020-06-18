189 york st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman

Welcome to Casa De York, Pent house unit a stunning 3BR 2BTH full floor with a balcony overlooking the garden. Apartment features top of the line finishes with attention to detail from the matte kitchen faucet to the marble washroom. Building is a 3 unit building with three floor through units move in ready for immediate move in.Apartment features 3 bed rooms that fit your queen sized bed and a larger master bed room that fits your King bed. Each of the rooms come with a built in closet and oversized 3 quarter windows for amazing natural light. living room allows for your full sized sofa and dining table.Apartment highlights:- Washer Dryer in building- Dishwasher- Virtual doorman- Newly renovated SS kitchen with stone backsplash- Light hardwood floors throughout- Balcony- 2 full washrooms- 3 Closets- Central Air and heatASK ME WHAT ELSE WE HAVE AVAILABLE?1) We represent over 2000 apartments exclusively in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village2) We have access to majority of the apartments listed and are here to represent you by helping you A: get the best price B: Educate you about the area C: Prepare your documents and get you quickly and close on the place you love.WHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1352