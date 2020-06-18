All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 189 york st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
189 york st
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

189 york st

189 York Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

189 York Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
Welcome to Casa De York, Pent house unit a stunning 3BR 2BTH full floor with a balcony overlooking the garden. Apartment features top of the line finishes with attention to detail from the matte kitchen faucet to the marble washroom. Building is a 3 unit building with three floor through units move in ready for immediate move in.Apartment features 3 bed rooms that fit your queen sized bed and a larger master bed room that fits your King bed. Each of the rooms come with a built in closet and oversized 3 quarter windows for amazing natural light. living room allows for your full sized sofa and dining table.Apartment highlights:- Washer Dryer in building- Dishwasher- Virtual doorman- Newly renovated SS kitchen with stone backsplash- Light hardwood floors throughout- Balcony- 2 full washrooms- 3 Closets- Central Air and heatASK ME WHAT ELSE WE HAVE AVAILABLE?1) We represent over 2000 apartments exclusively in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village2) We have access to majority of the apartments listed and are here to represent you by helping you A: get the best price B: Educate you about the area C: Prepare your documents and get you quickly and close on the place you love.WHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1352

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 york st have any available units?
189 york st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 189 york st have?
Some of 189 york st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 york st currently offering any rent specials?
189 york st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 york st pet-friendly?
No, 189 york st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 189 york st offer parking?
No, 189 york st does not offer parking.
Does 189 york st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 york st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 york st have a pool?
No, 189 york st does not have a pool.
Does 189 york st have accessible units?
No, 189 york st does not have accessible units.
Does 189 york st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 york st has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 york st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 york st has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 189 york st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity