189 Minna Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

189 Minna Street

189 Minna Street · (646) 300-1272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 Minna Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Furnished or Unfurnished at the same rent, this large 4BR apartment on the Kensington/Borough Park line is ready for move-in! Everything included in the rent, including all utilities! Kitchen recently renovated with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and sink. The kitchen also has a large island housing the sink and has 3 high stools for casual meals. Brand new washer/dryer included. Parquet hardwood floors in bedrooms and beautiful plank hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Separate dining room. The ceramic-tiled bathroom houses the washer/dryer. Air conditioners and ceiling fans included. Windows on three sides of the apartment draw in the natural sunlight. Parking Garage available if needed. Must see to appreciate. The fourth room located in the basement has separate entry available and can be used as an office as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Minna Street have any available units?
189 Minna Street has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Minna Street have?
Some of 189 Minna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Minna Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 Minna Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Minna Street pet-friendly?
No, 189 Minna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 189 Minna Street offer parking?
Yes, 189 Minna Street does offer parking.
Does 189 Minna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Minna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Minna Street have a pool?
No, 189 Minna Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 Minna Street have accessible units?
No, 189 Minna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Minna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Minna Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Minna Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 Minna Street has units with air conditioning.
