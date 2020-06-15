189 Minna Street

Amenities

Available Furnished or Unfurnished at the same rent, this large 4BR apartment on the Kensington/Borough Park line is ready for move-in! Everything included in the rent, including all utilities! Kitchen recently renovated with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and sink. The kitchen also has a large island housing the sink and has 3 high stools for casual meals. Brand new washer/dryer included. Parquet hardwood floors in bedrooms and beautiful plank hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Separate dining room. The ceramic-tiled bathroom houses the washer/dryer. Air conditioners and ceiling fans included. Windows on three sides of the apartment draw in the natural sunlight. Parking Garage available if needed. Must see to appreciate. The fourth room located in the basement has separate entry available and can be used as an office as well.