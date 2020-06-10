All apartments in Brooklyn
188 Humboldt St
188 Humboldt St

188 Humboldt St · No Longer Available
Location

188 Humboldt St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
key fob access
Luxury 1 bedroom in Williamsburg - Property Id: 283703

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 188 Humboldt St - Unit: 7H in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Last one bedroom at 188 Humboldt on the 7th floor featuring endless amenities! The building encourages a modern and energy-efficient lifestyle with amenities such as a co-working space, a fully-equipped gym, keyless entry (Latch), indoor parking, floor-to-ceiling windows, a laundry room, a top floor residents lounge, and a green roof with communal garden and unobstructed Manhattan skyline views.

AMENITIES
Laundry in building
Elevator
Video Intercom
Hardwood Floors
Central A/C
Bike storage
Gym
Lounge
Shared workspace
Outdoor Space
Patio
Roof access
Skyline view
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
High Ceilings
Natural Light in Living Area
Private parking
Built in microwave
Stone countertops
Terrace
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283703
Property Id 283703

(RLNE5848056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Humboldt St have any available units?
188 Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 188 Humboldt St have?
Some of 188 Humboldt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
188 Humboldt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 188 Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 188 Humboldt St does offer parking.
Does 188 Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Humboldt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 188 Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 188 Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 188 Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Humboldt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Humboldt St has units with air conditioning.
