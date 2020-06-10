Amenities
Luxury 1 bedroom in Williamsburg - Property Id: 283703
1 Bed / 1 Bath at 188 Humboldt St - Unit: 7H in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Last one bedroom at 188 Humboldt on the 7th floor featuring endless amenities! The building encourages a modern and energy-efficient lifestyle with amenities such as a co-working space, a fully-equipped gym, keyless entry (Latch), indoor parking, floor-to-ceiling windows, a laundry room, a top floor residents lounge, and a green roof with communal garden and unobstructed Manhattan skyline views.
AMENITIES
Laundry in building
Elevator
Video Intercom
Hardwood Floors
Central A/C
Bike storage
Gym
Lounge
Shared workspace
Outdoor Space
Patio
Roof access
Skyline view
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
High Ceilings
Natural Light in Living Area
Private parking
Built in microwave
Stone countertops
Terrace
