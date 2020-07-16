Amenities

BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE Exceptional Dumbo / Vinegar Hill large south facing one bedroom with open floor plan and terrace available at 185 York Street #5B. Enjoy lots of sun and all the modern amenities in this perfect home with washer/dryer, dishwasher and soaking tub located in a boutique elevator Condo building, complete with roof deck & BBQ providing panoramic views of the Manhattan sky-line. In addition, there is a jumbo storage cage that comes with the apartment in the finished lower level for all your bikes, snowboards, skis, luggage and other bulky items. In the apartment, there is great closet space as well. With such a close proximity to the York F train stop and NY Ferry, you will be in downtown Manhattan in less than 10 minutes. Dumbo is home to sensational restaurants (Superfine is just down the street), shops, Equinox and health/fitness venues, and of course water views at every turn. Available August 1. Leaving early, a tenant can vacate early if landlord's re-letting costs are agreed and covered.