Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

185 York Street

185 York Street · (212) 937-1653
Location

185 York Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE Exceptional Dumbo / Vinegar Hill large south facing one bedroom with open floor plan and terrace available at 185 York Street #5B. Enjoy lots of sun and all the modern amenities in this perfect home with washer/dryer, dishwasher and soaking tub located in a boutique elevator Condo building, complete with roof deck & BBQ providing panoramic views of the Manhattan sky-line. In addition, there is a jumbo storage cage that comes with the apartment in the finished lower level for all your bikes, snowboards, skis, luggage and other bulky items. In the apartment, there is great closet space as well. With such a close proximity to the York F train stop and NY Ferry, you will be in downtown Manhattan in less than 10 minutes. Dumbo is home to sensational restaurants (Superfine is just down the street), shops, Equinox and health/fitness venues, and of course water views at every turn. Available August 1. Leaving early, a tenant can vacate early if landlord's re-letting costs are agreed and covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 York Street have any available units?
185 York Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 York Street have?
Some of 185 York Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
185 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 185 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 185 York Street offer parking?
No, 185 York Street does not offer parking.
Does 185 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 York Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 York Street have a pool?
No, 185 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 185 York Street have accessible units?
No, 185 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 185 York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 York Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 York Street does not have units with air conditioning.
