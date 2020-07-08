179 Monroe Street

Amenities

Gorgeous and luxurious, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental apartment with Juliette balcony, now available in Clinton Hill! This is a lovely and spacious unit, with 12-foot ceilings and an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass door leading out onto your balcony overlooking Monroe Street. The bedroom is large with very big windows and a double-sized closet. The main living area has an open-concept kitchen and living room; the kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and dishwasher. The bathroom is exceptional; with 2 matching his-and her vessel sinks, and a stand-up, glass-enclosed shower, as well as a separate and very deep soak-in tub! With trendy restaurants and coffee shops nearby, the YMCA on the corner and a short walk to the A train at Nostrand Avenue or the G train at Bedford Avenue, its central location makes it easily accessible and Monroe Street has an active block association that has been awarded grant money several years in a row, which helps to keep it beautiful planting flowers. Great opportunity! Call today!