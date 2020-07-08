All apartments in Brooklyn
179 Monroe Street

179 Monroe Street · (888) 276-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Gorgeous and luxurious, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental apartment with Juliette balcony, now available in Clinton Hill! This is a lovely and spacious unit, with 12-foot ceilings and an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass door leading out onto your balcony overlooking Monroe Street. The bedroom is large with very big windows and a double-sized closet. The main living area has an open-concept kitchen and living room; the kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and dishwasher. The bathroom is exceptional; with 2 matching his-and her vessel sinks, and a stand-up, glass-enclosed shower, as well as a separate and very deep soak-in tub! With trendy restaurants and coffee shops nearby, the YMCA on the corner and a short walk to the A train at Nostrand Avenue or the G train at Bedford Avenue, its central location makes it easily accessible and Monroe Street has an active block association that has been awarded grant money several years in a row, which helps to keep it beautiful planting flowers. Great opportunity! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Monroe Street have any available units?
179 Monroe Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Monroe Street have?
Some of 179 Monroe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 179 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 179 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 179 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 179 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 179 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
