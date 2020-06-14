All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1771 Ocean Ave
1771 Ocean Ave

1771 Ocean Avenue · (347) 476-5357
Location

1771 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed and 1.5 bath located on a tree-lined block! Everything newly renovated, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, 11' ceilings, and loads of closet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishing, large breakfast bar, pearl white tiles, granite kitchen tops, soaking tub, and shared backyard space! Just four blocks away from the Q train and B9 bus. Conveniently located near restaurants, pizza parlors, grocery stores, and pharmacies. ****1-month feeCall today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14148

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Ocean Ave have any available units?
1771 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1771 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 1771 Ocean Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Ocean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave offer parking?
No, 1771 Ocean Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 Ocean Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 1771 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 1771 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Ocean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
