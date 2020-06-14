1771 Ocean Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed and 1.5 bath located on a tree-lined block! Everything newly renovated, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, 11' ceilings, and loads of closet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishing, large breakfast bar, pearl white tiles, granite kitchen tops, soaking tub, and shared backyard space! Just four blocks away from the Q train and B9 bus. Conveniently located near restaurants, pizza parlors, grocery stores, and pharmacies. ****1-month feeCall today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14148