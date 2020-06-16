177 PULASKI ST.

Amenities

Modern 3 bedroom apartment in 3 story Brownstone building in Bed Stuy Near the J M Z and G Trains at Myrtle & Willoughby Stop!Good size bedrooms, with windows! each room will fit queen beds plus furniture!Spacious layout with open Dining and living combo! very spacious apartment! High ceilings, central air and heat, floor to ceiling windows in one bedroom, 3 bedrooms all with closets and windows Rich dark hardwood floors Renovated brownstone modernized bath ! Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. NO BROKERS FEE Available ASAPGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *Upon approvalShowing by appointment only Central air and heat rennit4176