Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

177 PULASKI ST.

177 Pulaski Street · (917) 808-0442
Location

177 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern 3 bedroom apartment in 3 story Brownstone building in Bed Stuy Near the J M Z and G Trains at Myrtle & Willoughby Stop!Good size bedrooms, with windows! each room will fit queen beds plus furniture!Spacious layout with open Dining and living combo! very spacious apartment! High ceilings, central air and heat, floor to ceiling windows in one bedroom, 3 bedrooms all with closets and windows Rich dark hardwood floors Renovated brownstone modernized bath ! Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. NO BROKERS FEE Available ASAPGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *Upon approvalShowing by appointment only Central air and heat rennit4176

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 PULASKI ST. have any available units?
177 PULASKI ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 177 PULASKI ST. have?
Some of 177 PULASKI ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 PULASKI ST. currently offering any rent specials?
177 PULASKI ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 PULASKI ST. pet-friendly?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. offer parking?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. does not offer parking.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. have a pool?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. does not have a pool.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. have accessible units?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 PULASKI ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 PULASKI ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 177 PULASKI ST. has units with air conditioning.
