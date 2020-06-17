All apartments in Brooklyn
175 19th St 1103
175 19th St 1103

175 19th St · (718) 930-5653
Location

175 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
The Alexey Luxury Residency - Property Id: 220133

No Fee Listing !!!

The Alexey Luxury Residency is located in Park Slope, is an amenity-filled luxury high-rise, with fantastic views of lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. This spacious unit features one bedroom unit comes with a beautiful kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Large windows providing ample sunlight, video intercom system, A/C and heat units installed.

Building amenities include:
- Doorman
- Package room
- Resident lounge
- Landscaped courtyard
- Rooftop deck with loungers and barbecue grills
- Gym
- Pet spa
- Children's playroom
- Laundry room
- Bike room
- No broker fee!
- One months free on 12 month lease!
- Pets allowed
- First, security due at lease signing

Act Now!!!! For more information on this unit, or to schedule a private viewing, please contact me
718-930-5653

Open house - By Appt Only!!!
Monday Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday - Sunday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220133
Property Id 220133

(RLNE5530413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

