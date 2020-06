Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly new construction some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Extremely bright and large 2 bedrooms apartment is located on the 2 floor of a 3-story new construction townhouse on a tree lined block in the heart of Bushwick. This apartment is available for MONTH OF JUNE move-in!!!



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ Hardwood floors

~~ Nice living space

~~ Lovely kitchen with modern appliances

~~ 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closets

~~Full bathroom

~~ Exposed brick



HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED. PETS ARE WELCOME AND GUARANTORS ARE ACCEPTED!!



Close to transportation M at Central Av 0.25 miles and L at Morgan Av 0.39 miles. There are plenty of shops and restaurants to service your needs. This apartment is in a great location!



Just 15 minutes from Manhattan by train and minutes from Atlantic Center Mall.



Please call/text or email to view this lovely apartment!!!

Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building

===Ref:703658=== (rev 25)



Pets - Dogs ok