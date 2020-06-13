170 MESEROLE ST

Amenities

Luxury Duplex - 1.5 baths with Shared backyard accesses and in unit laundry!Located on Meserole St and Graham Ave, Seconds from the Montrose Ave L train , as well as a short walk to the J M Z at Hewes St and the Broadway G Trains - in the heart of Williamsburg this area is as cool as it gets. Surrounded by bars and restaurants shopping and entertainment this location has it all.Gorgeous fully updated multi level duplex unit, large apartment.Tons of storage, with big closets in all bedrooms and 3 additional storage and closet rooms, this place is Huge!Modern kitchen with open living room, Stainless steal appliances includes DishwasherPrivate Backyard and fully finished basement with separate half bathroom, optional 2nd entrance through lower level of duplex,high ceilings and hardwood floors add to the amazing appeal of this home. In unit Washer and Dryerbackyard / GardenRoof Deck accessDishwasherCentral Air and Heatloft / Multi Level duplexGuarantors AcceptedTerraceRoof deck pets allowed * upon approvalShowing by appointment onlyL train @ Montrose Ave J M Z Lorimer / G train Broadway @ Union Ave