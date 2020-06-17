Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry hot tub

Where Fort Greene meets Clinton Hill and the Brooklyn Navy Yard, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue is a massive 25' x 100' property, exceptionally wide and very unique home now available for rent, with short or long term lease options.



On the main level: Sunny & spacious, with a broad proportioned 21' living room complete with working fireplace plus wet bar, powder room, a modern kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, zebrawood lacquer cabinets, and ample space for a proper dining area.



Upstairs: 2 king-sized bedrooms with generous storage, 1 smaller front facing bedroom, and full spa-style bath. Downstairs: Unusually bright with large windows, a 20' recreation room, full bath, large 4th bedroom, full size laundry room, and storage space.



Backyard: The great outdoors awaits. 55' of blank canvas waiting to be utilized to your own design. The home is complete with recently upgraded mechanicals; plumbing, electrical, and central AC systems, and new solid oak floors throughout.



Steps outside your door: Enjoy all the restaurants, bars, cafes, and distinctive landscape between the Navy Yard and Fort Greene Park that make this neighborhood so special. Just across the street from the NYC Ferry, which offers a ten minute commute to Wall Street. Wegman's, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's markets are also within close walking distance.



Also available fully furnished at $11,000