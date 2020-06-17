All apartments in Brooklyn
17 Vanderbilt Avenue
17 Vanderbilt Avenue

17 Vanderbilt Avenue · (917) 769-7776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
hot tub
Where Fort Greene meets Clinton Hill and the Brooklyn Navy Yard, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue is a massive 25' x 100' property, exceptionally wide and very unique home now available for rent, with short or long term lease options.

On the main level: Sunny & spacious, with a broad proportioned 21' living room complete with working fireplace plus wet bar, powder room, a modern kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, zebrawood lacquer cabinets, and ample space for a proper dining area.

Upstairs: 2 king-sized bedrooms with generous storage, 1 smaller front facing bedroom, and full spa-style bath. Downstairs: Unusually bright with large windows, a 20' recreation room, full bath, large 4th bedroom, full size laundry room, and storage space.

Backyard: The great outdoors awaits. 55' of blank canvas waiting to be utilized to your own design. The home is complete with recently upgraded mechanicals; plumbing, electrical, and central AC systems, and new solid oak floors throughout.

Steps outside your door: Enjoy all the restaurants, bars, cafes, and distinctive landscape between the Navy Yard and Fort Greene Park that make this neighborhood so special. Just across the street from the NYC Ferry, which offers a ten minute commute to Wall Street. Wegman's, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's markets are also within close walking distance.

Also available fully furnished at $11,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
17 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 17 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with air conditioning.
