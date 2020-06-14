Amenities

Welcome home to 1688 Carroll Street #2: a bright and airy 2-bedroom 1-bath apartment in a charming Crown Heights townhouse. This spacious apartment features high ceilings, an open living room/dining room with coat closet, a bright windowed kitchen and bath, and two ample sized bedrooms each with its own closet. Available unfurnished or furnished. Less than a block away from Lincoln Terrace Park and two blocks from the 3, 4, 5 trains at Utica, you can retreat to your zen zone anytime you need tranquility or join the hustle and bustle of NYC with only 25 minutes to Manhattan. What's more, this renter's gem is centrally located just 10 minutes from Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Public Library and Prospect Park. Contact me today for more information about 1688 Carroll Street #2.