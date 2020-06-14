All apartments in Brooklyn
1688 Carroll Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

1688 Carroll Street

1688 Carroll Street · (929) 299-5106
Location

1688 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 1688 Carroll Street #2: a bright and airy 2-bedroom 1-bath apartment in a charming Crown Heights townhouse. This spacious apartment features high ceilings, an open living room/dining room with coat closet, a bright windowed kitchen and bath, and two ample sized bedrooms each with its own closet. Available unfurnished or furnished. Less than a block away from Lincoln Terrace Park and two blocks from the 3, 4, 5 trains at Utica, you can retreat to your zen zone anytime you need tranquility or join the hustle and bustle of NYC with only 25 minutes to Manhattan. What's more, this renter's gem is centrally located just 10 minutes from Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Public Library and Prospect Park. Contact me today for more information about 1688 Carroll Street #2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Carroll Street have any available units?
1688 Carroll Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1688 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 1688 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1688 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 1688 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1688 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
