168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry media room

This fabulous 4BR - 2.5Bths triplex is approx. 2700 sq ft. This generous layout has been completely restored to an incredibly high standard with level five finishes. Soaring ceilings let fantastic light pour into the large rooms through original shuttered windows. Stainless steel appliances and high end light fixtures abound in the beautiful contemporary kitchen. Four huge bedrooms will all fit a king bed and have original mantel pieces and restored moldings. Fifteen large closets, including three walk ins and built in book shelves provide plenty of storage. The baths have lovely claw foot tubs with Carrara marble counter tops and sparkling new subway tile. The apartment boasts a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. These top three floors have a private entrance and tree lined street views. Split System Air. Heat is included. This large Brooklyn townhouse allows for a sweeping staircase that rises slowly and leads up to a sun filled skylight, an elegant entry into your new home. All electrical has been upgraded, CAT5 and an alarm system is also available. Pets upon approval. Close to all transport, great restaurants like Olea and Fort Greene park. Nestled in cultural center of Brooklyn including BAM, the Harvey Theatre and Mark Morris.