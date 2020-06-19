All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

168 Lafayette Avenue · (718) 399-4160
Location

168 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
media room
This fabulous 4BR - 2.5Bths triplex is approx. 2700 sq ft. This generous layout has been completely restored to an incredibly high standard with level five finishes. Soaring ceilings let fantastic light pour into the large rooms through original shuttered windows. Stainless steel appliances and high end light fixtures abound in the beautiful contemporary kitchen. Four huge bedrooms will all fit a king bed and have original mantel pieces and restored moldings. Fifteen large closets, including three walk ins and built in book shelves provide plenty of storage. The baths have lovely claw foot tubs with Carrara marble counter tops and sparkling new subway tile. The apartment boasts a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. These top three floors have a private entrance and tree lined street views. Split System Air. Heat is included. This large Brooklyn townhouse allows for a sweeping staircase that rises slowly and leads up to a sun filled skylight, an elegant entry into your new home. All electrical has been upgraded, CAT5 and an alarm system is also available. Pets upon approval. Close to all transport, great restaurants like Olea and Fort Greene park. Nestled in cultural center of Brooklyn including BAM, the Harvey Theatre and Mark Morris.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have any available units?
168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE has a unit available for $7,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have?
Some of 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
