Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

167 Dean Street

167 Dean Street · (646) 209-1675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$10,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Boerum Hill Beauty! Ideally located triplex Townhouse rental on a tree-lined Dean Street block. The Parlor floor is resplendent with soaring ceilings and south facing windows. A lofty open dining and living area with wood burning fireplace flow through to a windowed eat-in-kitchen with French doors to a huge deck and extensive shared garden. The second floor has a garden facing master bedroom with en-suite bath and large den/office with fireplace or 5th bedroom. The third floor has 3 bedrooms, a full bath, laundry and loads of closets. Located close to the Smith Street and Atlantic Ave. shops and restaurants, plus quick access to the A/C/F/G/2/3 trains make this a convenient, ideal place to call home. Long term lease available.,Boerum Hill Beauty! Ideally located triplex Townhouse rental on a tree-lined Dean Street block. The Parlor floor is resplendent with soaring ceilings and south facing windows. A lofty open dining and living area with wood burning fireplace flow through to a windowed eat-in-kitchen with French doors to a huge deck and extensive shared garden. The second floor has a garden facing master bedroom with en-suite bath and large den/office with fireplace or 5th bedroom. The third floor has 3 bedrooms, a full bath, laundry and loads of closets. Located close to the Smith Street and Atlantic Ave. shops and restaurants, plus quick access to the A/C/F/G/2/3 trains make this a convenient, ideal place to call home. Long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Dean Street have any available units?
167 Dean Street has a unit available for $10,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 167 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 167 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 167 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 167 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 167 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 167 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
