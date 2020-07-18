165 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get ready to enjoy the warm weather on the private deck of this prime Fort Greene, three-bedroom plus office, 1.5 bath duplex. The apartment, on the top two floors of a 25' wide brownstone, is simply stunning and incredibly large! Elegant period details include wedding cake molding, four wood-burning fireplaces, exposed brick, hardwood and slate flooring, 14' beamed ceilings and a skylight atop the winding staircase. The double parlor is large enough for two separate living areas. Adjacent to the separate dining room, the large modern kitchen (including a dishwasher) will make any chef happy. An office/den is on the 1st level, while three bedrooms (two with WBFP) and a full bath are on the 2nd floor. Both bathrooms will be freshly renovated prior to the start of the new lease. A few more extras include a brand new washer/dryer in the unit, split system Acs, oversized windows, large attic for storage, and, once again, your very own DECK with city views. Moments away from Fort Greene Park and everything Fort Greene has to offer, this apartment is a peaceful oasis. Pets allowed case by case. Available August 1.