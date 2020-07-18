All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 165 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
165 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

165 Lafayette Avenue

165 Lafayette Avenue · (718) 210-4057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

165 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get ready to enjoy the warm weather on the private deck of this prime Fort Greene, three-bedroom plus office, 1.5 bath duplex. The apartment, on the top two floors of a 25' wide brownstone, is simply stunning and incredibly large! Elegant period details include wedding cake molding, four wood-burning fireplaces, exposed brick, hardwood and slate flooring, 14' beamed ceilings and a skylight atop the winding staircase. The double parlor is large enough for two separate living areas. Adjacent to the separate dining room, the large modern kitchen (including a dishwasher) will make any chef happy. An office/den is on the 1st level, while three bedrooms (two with WBFP) and a full bath are on the 2nd floor. Both bathrooms will be freshly renovated prior to the start of the new lease. A few more extras include a brand new washer/dryer in the unit, split system Acs, oversized windows, large attic for storage, and, once again, your very own DECK with city views. Moments away from Fort Greene Park and everything Fort Greene has to offer, this apartment is a peaceful oasis. Pets allowed case by case. Available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
165 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 165 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 165 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 165 Lafayette Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity