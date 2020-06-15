All apartments in Brooklyn
1647 Eighth Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

1647 Eighth Avenue

1647 8th Avenue · (347) 243-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Welcome to a Modern New 2 Bedroom apartment in Park Slope just around the corner from Prospect Park! Chock full of amenities. This Newly Renovated building will surely impress. The unit has been impressively designed with its sleek & modern gray kitchen featuring Carrara counters and backsplash, and modern stainless steel appliances. Tall ceilings with large windows providing plenty of sunlight, and nice wide plank gray floors. Two large bedrooms one easily accommodating a king bed with furniture and the second a queen bed plus... A gorgeous modern bathroom with spa like shower including sliding glass doors and rain fall shower head.Other Amenities include a landscaped patio area, Tenants Lounge, Laundry, Storage Cages available.Located on 8th Ave in Park Slope just around the corner from Prospect Park, the F/G trains at 15th St. Along with being only feet away from all the Dining/Shopping and more that Park Slope is known for, including the fantastic restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops along 7th Ave, Prospect Park West in Windsor Terrace, and 8th Ave in South Slope. Pets on ApprovalGuarantors AcceptedAmenities:Laundry on siteSplit unit A/CShared Garden SpaceTenants LoungeVirtual doormanStorage units available RealStreet2851

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
1647 Eighth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1647 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 1647 Eighth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1647 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1647 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1647 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Eighth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1647 Eighth Avenue has units with air conditioning.
