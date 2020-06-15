1647 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to a Modern New 2 Bedroom apartment in Park Slope just around the corner from Prospect Park! Chock full of amenities. This Newly Renovated building will surely impress. The unit has been impressively designed with its sleek & modern gray kitchen featuring Carrara counters and backsplash, and modern stainless steel appliances. Tall ceilings with large windows providing plenty of sunlight, and nice wide plank gray floors. Two large bedrooms one easily accommodating a king bed with furniture and the second a queen bed plus... A gorgeous modern bathroom with spa like shower including sliding glass doors and rain fall shower head.Other Amenities include a landscaped patio area, Tenants Lounge, Laundry, Storage Cages available.Located on 8th Ave in Park Slope just around the corner from Prospect Park, the F/G trains at 15th St. Along with being only feet away from all the Dining/Shopping and more that Park Slope is known for, including the fantastic restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops along 7th Ave, Prospect Park West in Windsor Terrace, and 8th Ave in South Slope. Pets on ApprovalGuarantors AcceptedAmenities:Laundry on siteSplit unit A/CShared Garden SpaceTenants LoungeVirtual doormanStorage units available RealStreet2851