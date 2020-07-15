All apartments in Brooklyn
164 Havemeyer St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

164 Havemeyer St

164 Havemeyer Street · (917) 913-4195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment 1st floor unit, recently renovated. Both bedrooms have closets and windows, 1 bedroom fit queen size bed, second fits full size bed.

NO BROKER FEE + 1 MONTH FREE!

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment In Prime Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Located near the J, M, Z, L, and G subway lines, 164 Havemeyer in Williamsburg features two and three bedroom residences. Built in 1908 and located in the most bustling Brooklyn neighborhood, this building is close to everything a city you would ever need!

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you have imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live

This pre-war apartment has been updated with new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a brand new marble bathroom. Original hardwood floors have been preserved and refinished, lending a feeling of modern living with plenty of coveted pre-war charm!
Note:
*Net Price Advertised based on 1 month free on 12 month lease!
* Gross Price $2700
* Video tour available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Havemeyer St have any available units?
164 Havemeyer St has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 164 Havemeyer St currently offering any rent specials?
164 Havemeyer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Havemeyer St pet-friendly?
No, 164 Havemeyer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 164 Havemeyer St offer parking?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not offer parking.
Does 164 Havemeyer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Havemeyer St have a pool?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not have a pool.
Does 164 Havemeyer St have accessible units?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Havemeyer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Havemeyer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Havemeyer St does not have units with air conditioning.
