1629 Pacific St
1629 Pacific St

1629 Pacific Street · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1629 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This beautiful two bed and one bath features, high ceilings and large windows that allow for maximum sunlight in each bedroom. Kitchen feature stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & microwave. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs, designer shelving, under-sink storage & medicine cabinets. Efficient Daikin split system units provide heating and cooling in each room.the apartment is accentuated by unique pendant lighting, designer backsplashes & hardwood oak floors. Ample closet space, a video intercom system and Bluetooth speakers installed in the ceiling which are controlled by an in-wall panel.Outfitted with top quality finishes and equipped with an excellent amenity package, you will be glad to make this your next home.The building offers a gym, lounge, laundry room, common roof-deck, & bike storage.Surrounded by everything Crown Heights has to offer, plenty of cafes, restaurants, convenient stores, a few blocks away from The Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park, and The Brooklyn Children's Museum!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14300

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1629 Pacific St have any available units?
1629 Pacific St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1629 Pacific St have?
Some of 1629 Pacific St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Pacific St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Pacific St pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Pacific St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1629 Pacific St offer parking?
No, 1629 Pacific St does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Pacific St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Pacific St have a pool?
No, 1629 Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 1629 Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Pacific St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Pacific St does not have units with air conditioning.
