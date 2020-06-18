1629 Pacific St

Amenities
This beautiful two bed and one bath features, high ceilings and large windows that allow for maximum sunlight in each bedroom. Kitchen feature stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & microwave. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs, designer shelving, under-sink storage & medicine cabinets. Efficient Daikin split system units provide heating and cooling in each room.the apartment is accentuated by unique pendant lighting, designer backsplashes & hardwood oak floors. Ample closet space, a video intercom system and Bluetooth speakers installed in the ceiling which are controlled by an in-wall panel.Outfitted with top quality finishes and equipped with an excellent amenity package, you will be glad to make this your next home.The building offers a gym, lounge, laundry room, common roof-deck, & bike storage.Surrounded by everything Crown Heights has to offer, plenty of cafes, restaurants, convenient stores, a few blocks away from The Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park, and The Brooklyn Children's Museum!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14300