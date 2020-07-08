All apartments in Brooklyn
162 Carroll Street
162 Carroll Street

162 Carroll Street
Location

162 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Your search for an authentic brownstone apartment in Carroll Gardens stops here.
Newly renovated, floor through two-bedroom where no expense was spared in its meticulous gut renovation. Featuring a spacious and flexible layout with open living and dining areas, a king-sized master bedroom and full-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances including; dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, and even your very own wine storage. Other unique features include original detailing and exposed brick, newly finished hardwood floors, bountiful closet space and a quintessential treeline exposure to the North and South drenching the home in natural light. Set on a quiet tree lined block in prime Carroll Gardens, just two blocks from Carroll park and the F train as well as a plethora of great shops, cafes, and so much more. Currently zoned for P.S. 58.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Carroll Street have any available units?
162 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 162 Carroll Street have?
Some of 162 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 162 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 162 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 162 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 162 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
