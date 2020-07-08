162 Carroll Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Your search for an authentic brownstone apartment in Carroll Gardens stops here.

Newly renovated, floor through two-bedroom where no expense was spared in its meticulous gut renovation. Featuring a spacious and flexible layout with open living and dining areas, a king-sized master bedroom and full-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances including; dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, and even your very own wine storage. Other unique features include original detailing and exposed brick, newly finished hardwood floors, bountiful closet space and a quintessential treeline exposure to the North and South drenching the home in natural light. Set on a quiet tree lined block in prime Carroll Gardens, just two blocks from Carroll park and the F train as well as a plethora of great shops, cafes, and so much more. Currently zoned for P.S. 58.