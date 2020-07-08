162 Carroll Street

Amenities
Your search for an authentic brownstone apartment in Carroll Gardens stops here.
Newly renovated, floor through two-bedroom where no expense was spared in its meticulous gut renovation. Featuring a spacious and flexible layout with open living and dining areas, a king-sized master bedroom and full-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances including; dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, and even your very own wine storage. Other unique features include original detailing and exposed brick, newly finished hardwood floors, bountiful closet space and a quintessential treeline exposure to the North and South drenching the home in natural light. Set on a quiet tree lined block in prime Carroll Gardens, just two blocks from Carroll park and the F train as well as a plethora of great shops, cafes, and so much more. Currently zoned for P.S. 58.