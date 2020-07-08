All apartments in Brooklyn
1615 Avenue I
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

1615 Avenue I

1615 Avenue I · (917) 887-7821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
An extremely rare opportunity to rent this incredible 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment at Terrace Garden Plaza in Midwood, Brooklyn. Unit 605 is on the very top floor of the building and has incredible Western light and views of tree lined streets surrounding. The apartment has a pre-war charm with an arched entrance to the living room, dining area, tons of closet space and the kitchen and the bathroom were fully renovated a few years ago. The kitchen has a stainless steel dishwasher and gas range stove. Terrace Garden Plaza is a full service doorman building with a common courtyard, upgraded elevator, brand new laundry room, bike storage, storage room and even has indoor parking available for $130/month. The Q and B trains are less than a ten minute walk. In accordance with the mandate of the State of New York, Douglas Elliman will only be doing virtual showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Avenue I have any available units?
1615 Avenue I has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1615 Avenue I have?
Some of 1615 Avenue I's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Avenue I currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Avenue I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Avenue I pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Avenue I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1615 Avenue I offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Avenue I offers parking.
Does 1615 Avenue I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Avenue I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Avenue I have a pool?
No, 1615 Avenue I does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Avenue I have accessible units?
No, 1615 Avenue I does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Avenue I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Avenue I has units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Avenue I have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Avenue I does not have units with air conditioning.
