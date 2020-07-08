1615 Avenue I

Amenities

An extremely rare opportunity to rent this incredible 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment at Terrace Garden Plaza in Midwood, Brooklyn. Unit 605 is on the very top floor of the building and has incredible Western light and views of tree lined streets surrounding. The apartment has a pre-war charm with an arched entrance to the living room, dining area, tons of closet space and the kitchen and the bathroom were fully renovated a few years ago. The kitchen has a stainless steel dishwasher and gas range stove. Terrace Garden Plaza is a full service doorman building with a common courtyard, upgraded elevator, brand new laundry room, bike storage, storage room and even has indoor parking available for $130/month. The Q and B trains are less than a ten minute walk. In accordance with the mandate of the State of New York, Douglas Elliman will only be doing virtual showings.