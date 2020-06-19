All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

1610 Eighth Avenue

1610 8th Avenue · (718) 613-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
NO FEE

This sunny and serene, recently renovated South Slope 2BR is ideally configured, featuring an enormous living/dining space with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous exposed brick, a large windowed kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), and a spectacular spa-like bathroom with shower stall. Two tranquil West (rear) facing bedrooms and excellent closet space complete the picture. 1610 Eighth Avenue is located two blocks from Prospect Park and the F/G Subways, and minutes from the South Slope's best shopping, dining and amenities (Armory YMCA, Nitehawk Cinema, Camperdown Elm, Provini, Giovanni's, Fonda, Cafe Steinhof).
NO SMOKING. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
1610 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1610 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 1610 Eighth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Eighth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
