This sunny and serene, recently renovated South Slope 2BR is ideally configured, featuring an enormous living/dining space with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous exposed brick, a large windowed kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), and a spectacular spa-like bathroom with shower stall. Two tranquil West (rear) facing bedrooms and excellent closet space complete the picture. 1610 Eighth Avenue is located two blocks from Prospect Park and the F/G Subways, and minutes from the South Slope's best shopping, dining and amenities (Armory YMCA, Nitehawk Cinema, Camperdown Elm, Provini, Giovanni's, Fonda, Cafe Steinhof).

NO SMOKING. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST.