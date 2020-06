Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Modern and gorgeous 1 bedroom on the 2nd floor of a beautiful browns town. This lovely apartment comes many amenities,



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ Large living space

~~Open concept kitchen

~~ Extremely bright

~~ King bedroom with extra space for your office

~~ Many closets

~~ Option to keep the furniture or ( can be leased ad unfurnished)

~~ Hardwood floors

~~High Ceiling



Only heat and hot water is included all other utilities are paid by the tenants



WASHER AND DRYER coming in next few months in the building. Pets are welcome on case by case approval with small pet deposit.



Very close to Kingston and Throop C train or take A/C Uitca AVE. Walk to your apartment within 10 mins.



Enjoy many restaurants Like Peaches Srigriha Pizza, Tapache , famous ZACA burgers and supermarket is around the block



No pets